Grocery store workers not in line for next phase of vaccine

The CDC recommends grocery store workers are included.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s plan for the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations covers essential workers, including teachers, child care providers, law enforcement officers and hospital staff who aren’t on the front lines.

However, the state does not include grocery store employees, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the states’ second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Grocery store owners, who thought their employees would be included in the next phase, are upset.

The state said that the CDC’s guidelines were overly broad for who qualifies as a “front-line essential worker.”

