Gov. Evers announces new public health emergency, extends statewide mask mandate

Governor Evers announces plans to extend Wisconsin's mask mandate.
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #104 and Emergency Order #1 Tuesday, establishing a new statewide public health emergency and face coverings requirement.

The governor noted during a press conference on Jan. 15, that the original mandate was set to expire this week. He says the new one is expected to last for 60 days, taking it into March.

“We’re working every day to get vaccines distributed and get shots in arms to get our state back to some sort of normal,” said Gov. Evers. “At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings, and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors, and families safe.”

As of Tuesday, Wisconsin has administered 248,185 vaccines across the state and began administering vaccines in Phase 1B to first responders and law enforcement earlier this week.

Wisconsin vaccination distribution
Wisconsin vaccination distribution(WSAW)

The Department of Health Services (DHS) also announced Wisconsinites 65 years or older will be eligible for the vaccine starting Jan. 25. There are approximately 700,000 Wisconsin residents 65 years or older that would be eligible for the next round of vaccines.

