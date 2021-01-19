Advertisement

Former Brewers pitcher, MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton dies

Winning pitcher Don Sutton is arm and arm with batterymate Ted Simmons as they walk to the...
Winning pitcher Don Sutton is arm and arm with batterymate Ted Simmons as they walk to the locker-room after they beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 to win the American League East title Sunday, Oct. 3, 1982 in Baltimore, Maryland. Sutton was the winning pitcher. (AP Photo/Porter Binks)(Porter Binks | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Brewers pitcher and MLB hall of famer Don Sutton died Tuesday, his family announced via Twitter.

Sutton was traded to the Brewers in the middle of the 1982 season and was a key piece in their run to the World Series, which they would lose to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

In three season with the Brewers, Sutton recorded 26 wins and 313 strikeouts. Those strikeouts pushed him into the 3,000 strikeout club in 1983.

In a 23-year career that featured five different uniforms, Sutton had a career 3.24 ERA and 3,547 strikeouts.

He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1998. Sutton was 75 years old.

