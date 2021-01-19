First Alert Tuesday Weather Forecast - Flurries, limited sunshine and cooler temperatures return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After picking up some “pesky” flurries and freezing drizzle that coated some area roadways Monday, some limited sunshine will try to return for Tuesday as temperatures cool off back in the teens for highs. Occasional flurries will continue at times Tuesday, with very little expected for any accumulations.

More clouds and another warm up will quickly arrive for the middle of this week, with some flurries possible in the northern part of our area by Thursday. Overall, most of this week is mainly dry, with warmer weather and more snow showers making a return for the second half of the weekend and into early next week. As it stands now for Sunday, snow accumulation looks likely, with initial amounts of a couple of inches lasting into Monday. The long term weather pattern continues to show more active weather for the rest of January into the beginning of February.

The length of day starting Tuesday, will continue to increase by over 2 minutes per day, with an additional 82 minutes of daylight added within the next month. Expect almost 3 minutes per day of length increase for the end of February and beginning of March.

Sun/cloud mix returns (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.