Family of missing man Zach Vasa ask for donations

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing Zach’s family some closure.

It’s been over six months since the 32-year-old from Marshfield went missing and now his family is asking for donations to use as a reward, hoping anyone with information on his whereabouts will come forward.

“I still can’t really believe it... It’s pretty much been a living nightmare,” Mother of Zach’s son Jessica Schmitt said. “I never thought we would be going through something like this.”

After a seemingly endless search for Vasa, his family has accepted his death and just wants to know what happened and retrieve his body.

“We’re trying to help out and see what the community can do to support us in finding Zach,” Zach’s cousin Dakota Vasa said.

“We really just want to get him back we want to be able to have like a funeral and stuff like that for him and we all just want closure,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said the family set up a donation page on Facebook to try and bring people forward with information, but if finding him fails, the money will go to Zach’s son, Silas.

“We all want closure for everything that’s been going on and if nobody comes forward to be able to claim any of it, all of it’s going directly to Silas,” Schmitt said.

Back in July 2020, suspect Jacob Immerfall was arrested and charged with drug charges and hiding a corpse.

He did not cooperate with officers and Schmitt said nothing new has come forward with Immerfall.

“[The] police departments that are both involved, they’ve been doing absolutely everything that they can, they’ve been talking to everybody that they can take gevery lead seriously,” Schmitt said.

It’s their goal to raise $2,000 and they’ve already raised over $700. To donate, follow the link to the Facebook page.

