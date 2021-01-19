Citizens Climate Lobby calls for change in Lincoln County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution signifying their support for action on Climate Change.

The resolution, brought forward by the Citizens Climate Lobby calls for action from both Lincoln County and state legislators and has been in the works for just over a year.

Back in February 2020, the Lincoln County Land Services Committee passed a similar resolution. When COVID hit, moving things forward become post posted, now it finally goes before the Board for a vote and a chance to join the list of Wisconsin cities on board with the change.

To influence our legislators, Citizens Climate Lobby chapters around the state and nation have been working to get as many County and City government resolutions in favor of federal action on climate change as they can. In 2019 the Wausau City Council passed the resolution.

Dan Barth, the president of the Rib Mountain/ Marshfield Citizen Climate Lobby Chapter said now is the time to take action as climate change has already affected everything from the weather, to our health and safety.

“If we don’t start knocking down our use of fossil fuels are my grandchildren, your children and grandchildren are going to be in big trouble,” Barth said.

Hans Breitenmoser and farmer and member of the Citizens Climate Lobby said the economy is also affected greatly by the changing planet.

“You know, Lincoln County doesn’t produce any fossil fuels we spend a ferocious amount of money, leaves Lincoln County and leaves the state of Wisconsin, to purchase energy, energy that’s produced by fossil fuels. Those are all dollars that could stay in the county,” Breitenmoser said.

The Board of Supervisors will take their vote at 6:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Service Center. While patrons are not allowed in the building, all are welcome to join virtually.

