Advertisement

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration.

It would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the legislation.

It’s a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies. The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise after four years of President Donald Trump’s restrictive policies.

But it does not include beefed-up border security, which makes passage in Congress in doubt. It is set to be introduced after Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Trevor Albrecht
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.
Biden nominating Wisconsin Health Services head Palm to be HHS Deputy Secretary

Latest News

The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden
A Call To End Climate Change
A Call To End Climate Change
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination