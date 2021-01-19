Ascension to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 25

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin announced Tuesday those 65-years and older who want a COVID-19 vaccine must schedule an appointment and be a current patient of Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.

“AMG-WI is in the process of reviewing medical records for all existing patients and contacting eligible patients over the coming weeks who fit the above criteria. Please do not call our hospitals or clinics regarding vaccinations. As vaccines are limited at this time, AMG-WI will contact eligible patients,” stated Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin.

As of Jan. 19, Ascension Wisconsin has provided more than 21,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers, first responders, Ascension affiliated and non-affiliated individuals in accordance with DHS.

Vaccinations for those 65 and older will begin Jan. 25.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.