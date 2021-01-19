Advertisement

40K fully vaccinated against COVID as state reports 1,525 new COVID-19 cases

COVID vaccine in Wisconsin
COVID vaccine in Wisconsin(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 248,185 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 40,130 having completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

DHS also broke down its vaccination data to now show the number of doses in transit vs doses ordered. Monday the state began vaccinating police and fire personal in the first tier of the Phase 1b group. On Jan. 25, vaccinations for anyone over age 65 will begin.

Tuesday, the state reported 1,525 new COVID-19 cases. Forty-two more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total deaths to 5,512.

To date, 94.2% of all known COVID cases are considered recovered.

