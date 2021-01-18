Advertisement

Woman injured in Shawano stabbing, suspect in custody

(AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano Police Department said a woman was injured in an early morning stabbing at home on Robin Lane Monday.

Police responded to the home for the report of a robbery in progress around 4 a.m. Police said the suspect was in the home when they arrived and had broken a window to get inside.

The woman was stabbed several times. Children were in the home and were unharmed.

A man was arrested and is expected to be charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
UTV crash in Adams Co.
2 injured in UTV crash in Adams County
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps

Latest News

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Trevor Albrecht
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
The United Way of Marathon County and their Retired and Senior Volunteer Program members are on...
United Way of Marathon County steps up for MLK’s Day of Service