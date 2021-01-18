Woman injured in Shawano stabbing, suspect in custody

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano Police Department said a woman was injured in an early morning stabbing at home on Robin Lane Monday.

Police responded to the home for the report of a robbery in progress around 4 a.m. Police said the suspect was in the home when they arrived and had broken a window to get inside.

The woman was stabbed several times. Children were in the home and were unharmed.

A man was arrested and is expected to be charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

