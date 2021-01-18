Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 39-year-old Wausau man is in custody on allegations he caused the death of his 3-month-old son.
The baby was taken to the hospital on Jan. 9 with a brain injury. The baby died on Jan. 14.
The child’s father, Ronnie Lofton Jr. is expected to be charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
A probable cause hearing is expected to take place Tuesday.
