Advertisement

Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old

Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Ronnie Lofton booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 39-year-old Wausau man is in custody on allegations he caused the death of his 3-month-old son.

The baby was taken to the hospital on Jan. 9 with a brain injury. The baby died on Jan. 14.

The child’s father, Ronnie Lofton Jr. is expected to be charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

A probable cause hearing is expected to take place Tuesday.

Press Release Reckless Homicide – Arrest of Ronnie Lofton Jr. Wausau, WI – On Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 10:12 PM,...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Monday, January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
UTV crash in Adams Co.
2 injured in UTV crash in Adams County
Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps

Latest News

Trevor Albrecht
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
The United Way of Marathon County and their Retired and Senior Volunteer Program members are on...
United Way of Marathon County steps up for MLK’s Day of Service
COVID vaccinations for police, fire departments now available through Aspirus
DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.
Biden nominating Wisconsin Health Services head Palm to be HHS Deputy Secretary