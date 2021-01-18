Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 39-year-old Wausau man is in custody on allegations he caused the death of his 3-month-old son.

The baby was taken to the hospital on Jan. 9 with a brain injury. The baby died on Jan. 14.

The child’s father, Ronnie Lofton Jr. is expected to be charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

A probable cause hearing is expected to take place Tuesday.

Press Release Reckless Homicide – Arrest of Ronnie Lofton Jr. Wausau, WI – On Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 10:12 PM,... Posted by Wausau Police Department on Monday, January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.