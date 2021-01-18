United Way of Marathon County steps up for MLK’s Day of Service

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The United Way of Marathon County and their Retired and Senior Volunteer Program members are on a mission to honor DR. Martin Luther King Jr. and help their community.

Monday, the group of 35 volunteers will put their efforts together for the annual MLK Day of Service through three activities.

Throughout the day the group is set to pack kindness kits for the warming center here in town, write kindness cards for local nursing homes and the North Central Health Care Center, and assemble food packs for Blessings In A Backpack for area school children.

“Through the last year. It has been an eye-opening experience to see that the needs are still happening that there are needs in our community. And some folks are so willing to step up and serve you know that that the COVID has not scared them away,” Susan Krolow with the United Way said.

Throughout the pandemic, the United Way has been proud of its ability to help others through smaller or socially distanced events.

“It’s just so wonderful to know that we still are able to honor this day by doing some things you know from home. We have volunteers that normally are volunteering out in our community and in 2019, they served more than 65,000 hours in the Wausau area,” Krolow said.

MLK Day is the only federal holiday to be marked as a national day of service. Back in 1994, it was officially named a ‘day on’ rather than a ‘day off’, inviting community members to step up like MLK Day not too long ago.

While these are closed events, the United Way still invites people to get involved. To see how you can help your community from your living room couch, check out their virtual volunteer opportunities here.

