Advertisement

‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum

The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The massive “Trump Baby” blimp that greeted President Donald Trump for years on his trips to London will live on in a British museum.

The 20-foot-tall protest blimp depicted Trump as a giant diaper-clad baby clutching a smartphone. It symbolized international opposition to his policies and administration.

It was created ahead of his first visit to the U.K., when hundreds of thousands of Britons poured onto the streets to protest his presence there.

Since then, it has followed Trump on his trips around the world, appearing in Washington and at several of his rallies and international tours.

The inflatable will now be displayed in the Museum of London alongside other remnants of public protests in London.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
UTV crash in Adams Co.
2 injured in UTV crash in Adams County
Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court orders Navalny to jail for 30 days, spokeswoman says
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
The United Way of Marathon County and their Retired and Senior Volunteer Program members are on...
United Way of Marathon County steps up for MLK’s Day of Service
COVID vaccinations for police, fire departments now available through Aspirus