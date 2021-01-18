Advertisement

Recipe: Roasted Pumpkin and Potato Soup with Gnocchi, Sage and Pancetta

Tender gnocchi and crispy Italian style bacon garnish the soup and make for the ultimate winter treat!
Roasted Pumpkin and Potato Soup with Gnocchi, Sage and Pancetta https://eatwisconsinpotatoes.com/
Roasted Pumpkin and Potato Soup with Gnocchi, Sage and Pancetta https://eatwisconsinpotatoes.com/(Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Who says pumpkin is just for fall? Sarah Agena with the Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined Sunrise 7 to deliver a recipe full of vitamins. It tastes great too! The pumpkin and potatoes are whisked together in a velvet smooth soup perfect for your family.

Roasted Pumpkin and Potato Soup with Gnocchi, Sage and Pancetta

Ingredients

Garnish

Instructions

  1. In a large pot over medium heat, combine the ingredients for the soup. Whisk them together until the soup is creamy and slightly thickened. Bring the soup to a boil then reduce to a simmer and allow the soup to cook for about 20 minutes. It should reduce by about 25% in volume and coat the back of a spoon nicely.
  2. Adjust the seasoning if desired.
  3. Remove from heat and keep warm until ready to serve.
  4. To prepare the gnocchi, bring a pot of water to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Add in the prepared potato gnocchi, cook for 5-6 minutes or until the gnocchi float. Carefully remove the gnocchi and place on a plate with a drizzle of olive oil. This will prevent the gnocchi from sticking to each other as well as prevent them from drying out.
  5. To serve, pour 8 ounces of soup into a bowl (a hollowed out pumpkin can also be used as a serving bowl). Arrange roughly six gnocchi in each bowl of soup, then top with some crispy pancetta and sage.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
UTV crash in Adams Co.
Two injured in UTV crash in Adams County
Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps