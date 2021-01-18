Recipe: Roasted Pumpkin and Potato Soup with Gnocchi, Sage and Pancetta
Tender gnocchi and crispy Italian style bacon garnish the soup and make for the ultimate winter treat!
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Who says pumpkin is just for fall? Sarah Agena with the Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined Sunrise 7 to deliver a recipe full of vitamins. It tastes great too! The pumpkin and potatoes are whisked together in a velvet smooth soup perfect for your family.
Roasted Pumpkin and Potato Soup with Gnocchi, Sage and Pancetta
Ingredients
- 3 cups canned pumpkin puree
- 3 cups prepared mashed potatoes from dehy flakes
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 2 cups Half & Half
- 2 Tbsp Sea salt
- 2 tsp black pepper freshly ground
- 1 tsp orange zest
- 1/4 cup orange juice freshly squeezed
- 1/2 tsp Nutmeg freshly grated
Garnish
- 1 package (16 oz) potato gnocchi cooked & drained
- 6 oz pancetta (bacon or prosciutto can be substituted) diced and crisped in a pan
- sage leaves fried in olive oil for 20-30 seconds as needed
Instructions
- In a large pot over medium heat, combine the ingredients for the soup. Whisk them together until the soup is creamy and slightly thickened. Bring the soup to a boil then reduce to a simmer and allow the soup to cook for about 20 minutes. It should reduce by about 25% in volume and coat the back of a spoon nicely.
- Adjust the seasoning if desired.
- Remove from heat and keep warm until ready to serve.
- To prepare the gnocchi, bring a pot of water to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Add in the prepared potato gnocchi, cook for 5-6 minutes or until the gnocchi float. Carefully remove the gnocchi and place on a plate with a drizzle of olive oil. This will prevent the gnocchi from sticking to each other as well as prevent them from drying out.
- To serve, pour 8 ounces of soup into a bowl (a hollowed out pumpkin can also be used as a serving bowl). Arrange roughly six gnocchi in each bowl of soup, then top with some crispy pancetta and sage.
