COVID vaccinations for police, fire departments now available through Aspirus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the state will begin expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility into Phase 1B effective Jan. 18. The group includes police and fire department personnel.

According to a press release from Aspirus, these individuals can receive their vaccine through Aspirus Occupational Health in two locations:

Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine

425 Wind Ridge Drive, Wausau, WI 54401 (located on the corner of Wind Ridge Drive and Bridge Street on Aspirus Wausau Hospital campus)

Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic,

5409 Vern Holmes Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54482

Aspirus says they’re working quickly to expand vaccine access in additional communities for those who qualify within Phase 1B.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only. Walk-ins are not accepted. Appointments can be scheduled directly by police and fire department personnel by calling 715-847-2812.

Vaccine eligibility is dictated by state and federal authorities with variations in how the various phases are defined.

