Packers will host Buccaneers in NFC Championship Game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the New Orleans Saints in the final game of the Divisional Round, the Packers will officially host Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff will be at 2:05 C.T.

It will be the first time that two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, will face each other in the playoffs. The Buccaneers handed the Packers their worst loss of the season, 38-10, in Tampa week six.

The game will be the first NFC Championship game for Green Bay with Rodgers as the starting QB, with a chance to make their first Super Bowl in 10 years on the line.

