New specialty plate recognizes utility workers

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles has released a new specialty plate to honor the state’s utility employees.

“The pandemic has demonstrated just how essential our electric cooperative workers are,” stated Steve Freese, President, and CEO of the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association (WECA). “Keeping the lights on is always a top priority, and we are excited to have this specialty plate as an option to show our appreciation to all of the people who work so hard on behalf of Wisconsin residents and businesses.”

The “Keeping the Lights On” specialty plate is now available for a one-time fee of $15, and can be displayed on most cars, trucks, and campers.

To order your “Keeping the Lights On” specialty plate, go to: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/vehicles/title-plates/utl.aspx

