Nearly 36K fully vaccinated against COVID-19, almost 240K doses given

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Monday 239,102 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with 35,924 identified as second doses.

Monday, the state moved into Phase 1b-- meaning vaccinations for police and fire department staff began.

Monday, the state reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths. The total number of people that have died from COVID-19 is 5,470. Ninety-four percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are considered recovered.

