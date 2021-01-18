Advertisement

Mosinee’s Schmirler lighting up the scoreboard

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Mosinee’s Caden Schmirler couldn’t even tell you his stat line.

The sophomore has already potted 22 goals, the ninth most in the state.

“I don’t think that’s really like my biggest concern right now,” said Schmirler. “I just kind of go about it. Get as many as I can and help the team out.”

Scoring is innate in Schmirler.

“It’s a lot about just knowing how the goalie is and the weak spots,” said Schmirler. “Just knowing how much he’ll commit.”

The journey of being a premiere scorer started when he was just four years old.

“Growing up, it’s just always been my passion,” said Schmirler. “Floor hockey, street hockey, ice hockey all the time.”

Spending time on the rink has given him a special ability.

“Not an easy thing to do,” said Mosinee head coach Troy Michalski. “Otherwise, everybody else would be doing it. Actually, I probably think his best attribute is the release on his shot.”

Starting from a young age has helped him see a play happen before it actually does.

“I just always try to see the next step or where it’s going to be. It’s becoming easier and easier to predict where it’s gonna go.”

What not’s easy to predict is how the Great Northern Conference is going to finish. It’s a four-team race, with the conference tournament just a little more than a week away.

“We’re really looking for a conference championship this year,” said Michalski. “That’s our ultimate goal.”

And for that to happen a lot of the weight falls on a sophomore named Caden Schmirler.

“You know, I think it’s tough,” said Michalski. “You come in and he had expectations I think for himself (but) it’s still a team sport. You have to have the other guys on your side to play the game, get you the puck. You’re not gonna score if you can’t get the puck.”

