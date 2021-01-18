Advertisement

Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

Trevor Albrecht
Trevor Albrecht(Kenosha Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The Kenosha Police Department says one of its sergeants has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin.

The department announced Sunday that Sgt. Trevor Albrecht was killed in a crash in Iron County. Sheriff’s officials there say his snowmobile veered off a trail in the Town of Knight Saturday afternoon and hit several trees.

Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene and continued when first responders arrived but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The 41-year-old husband and father was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sergeant Trevor Albrecht. Trevor passed away Saturday from injuries...

Posted by Kenosha Police Department on Sunday, January 17, 2021

