Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 25: New Coach, New Protocols, Same Domination

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford wrestling is annually in the state wrestling tournament as one of the top ranked teams in the state. But in a year like no other, a big change has occurred.

Legendary head coach Joe Schwabe stepped down last spring, making new way for Brad Davison. Davison brings youth to a program that is much younger than they were a year ago.

Matt Infield sits down with Davison, along with wrestlers Hunter Ford, Elijah Lucio and Gavin Drexler. They talk about the coaching change, COVID-19 safety protocols and everything in between.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

If you’d like to listen to other Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.