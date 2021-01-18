First Alert Weather Monday Morning Forecast - Areas of Freezing Drizzle and Flurries to Continue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Another work-week and another week with a lack of snow in the forecast for a good majority of it. Overall, expect another quiet start to the week with seasonal temperatures continuing for Monday. Occasional flurries and areas of freezing drizzle are possible Monday, as a weak cold front moves through central Wisconsin.

Expect a quick cool down for Tuesday, with another warming trend on the way for the middle of the week. Some areas of sunshine will poke its way through the cloud deck on Tuesday and again Friday and Saturday, as another quick cool down arrives. Most of the week will remain dry, with warmer weather and more snow showers making a return for the second half of the weekend and into early next week. As it stands now for Sunday, snow accumulation looks likely, with initial amounts of a couple of inches lasting into Monday. More on that storm system as the week progresses.

