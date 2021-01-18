Baldwin backs Palm’s HHS nomination, Johnson stays silent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin senator has already indicated she plans to support Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm’s nomination when it comes before the Upper Chamber.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin tweeted Monday that she “looked forward” to backing Palm as the Senate weighs confirming her for the number two slot at the Dept. of Health and Human Services.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Palm to serve as his deputy secretary, under California’s attorney general Xavier Becerra, who was tapped to lead the agency. Palm will step down from DHS on Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced while congratulating Palm on her new role.

“Andrea Palm has been a strong leader for Wisconsin and she is a dedicated public servant who has worked hard to take bold action to confront the #COVID19 pandemic,” the Senator wrote.

Baldwin currently serves on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, which oversees the confirmation of the HHS Secretary and many other members of the agency – except deputy secretary. Palm’s nomination will go solely through the Finance Committee before likely heading to the Senate floor for a full vote.

While Baldwin was quick to praise the state’s top health official under fellow Democrat Gov. Evers, the state’s Republican senator was comparatively mum.

NBC15 News reached out to Sen. Ron Johnson’s office for a comment on Palm’s nomination and, so far, the senator has not tipped his hand as to whether he would support Palm’s move to Washington or not.

