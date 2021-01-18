Advertisement

8-year-old to speak at Biden’s inauguration after raising over $50k for charity

Morgan Marsh-McGlone thanks her donors with hand-drawn coupons, available to redeem later in...
Morgan Marsh-McGlone thanks her donors with hand-drawn coupons, available to redeem later in person.(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An 8-year-old girl will speak at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday after raising over $50,000 for charity.

Morgan Mash-McGlone of Belleville started a virtual lemonade stand to raise money for Little John’s—a pay-what-you-can restaurant aimed at fighting food insecurity.

Morgan ended up raising $53,000 for the restaurant, according to Owner and Chef Dave Heide. Heide says Morgan will be introduced by Chef Jose Andres and will get to cue the next speaker, actor Tom Hanks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
Up to six cars zoom around the short track at a time.
Stevens Point remote-controlled racing fills the winter void of racers
Woman killed in Portage County crash, witnesses sought

Latest News

Lots of clouds and a bit chilly tonight.
First Alert Weather: Clouds common to start the week
Patchy freezing drizzle overnight could lead to slippery spots Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Bull Falls Brewery To Add Coffee
Bull Falls Brewery To Add Coffee
DNR Offers Free Fishing Weekend
DNR Offers Free Fishing Weekend