Two injured in UTV crash in Adams County

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - Two women were taken to the hospital last night after crashing their UTV in Adams County.

At 7:51 Saturday night, the Rome Police Department responded to a call for a UTV crash on the 300 block of 15th Avenue. They found two women inside, tipped on its passenger side in the Adams County Park’s parking lot.

The driver was Shanna Pazurek of Ellsworth, and Felicia Reed of Wisconsin Rapids was the passenger. Both were wearing seat belts.

They were transported to Marshfield Medical Center by helicopter for their injuries. Speed and alcohol were contributing factors and remains under investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Nekoosa Ambulance Service, Rome Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter, and Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Helicopter, assisted at the scene.

