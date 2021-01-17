Packers allow 6,000 season ticket holders to attend divisional matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time this season, the Packers have allowed season ticket holders into Lambeau. 6,000 screaming heads including Junction City’s Kevin Feltz.

“It’s a different feel this year, but once you get inside, and watch the game, the excitement is still gonna be tremendous,” said Feltz.

Feltz’s last game at Lambeau was nearly a year ago to date. He saw the Packers take care of the Seahawks in a packed Lambeau Field. With his absence at Lambeau coming to a close, Feltz feels the need to be the loudest one in the stadium.

“I can whistle pretty loud, so my goal is in the first half to go near where the guys are in the radio broadcast, and I’m gonna give it a good whistle, so hopefully it makes it on the broadcast,” Feltz added.

The enthusiasm all started because he wasn’t sure he would even get in the building.

“I opted out at the beginning of the season,” Feltz explained. “But I have a friend that is also a season ticket holder, he opted in, and he called me up and said ‘Hey, you want the tickets?’ And I said ‘Sure, I’ll give it a shot.’”

Now that Feltz is at the game, he has full confidence that he will be back here next week.

“OK, I’m gonna go on record here 31-24 Green Bay,” Feltz joked.

It seems that the Packers exceeded Kevin’s expectations after winning 32-18.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.