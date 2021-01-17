Advertisement

Never forgetting their ultimate sacrifice people honor fallen soldiers

WSAW/WZAW, NewsChannel 7
(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This story was originally published and aired May 27, 2019, but is being republished after it did not properly transfer onto WSAW’s new web platform.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lines of empty chair sat in front of a Memorial Day service, but not because no one showed. After a beautiful weekend in north-central Wisconsin, the rain moved in Monday.

Some attending the ceremony at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau even called the weather God or Mother Nature’s tears this Memorial Day to honor the military servicemen and women who gave their lives to protect their country.

Umbrellas sprinkled the lawn with dozens of people taking time for the holiday’s original intent.

“It’s daunting when we think of the tremendous sacrifices survivors and veterans have made physically and emotionally,” Larry Jaeger from the American Legion said during the ceremony. “How can we possibly say thanks?”

The emotional impact of the day wore differently on people, some with tears, some joining in, in singing the patriotic selection of songs, but all there to remember.

Diane Kuhr’s father was one of the veterans honored during the service with a flag-raising. He died in February. Though he did not see combat, Kuhr said seeing the names of members of his company who did not leave the battlefield wore on him and others who survived.

Kuhr said her father noticed service members who came home by ship, taking weeks to return often fared better mentally than those who came back within a few hours by plane.

“The time they had to talk with each other and not be analyzed and labeled and you know hurry up and get here, and boy he’s kind of freaky, well you know what, he had 12 hours to get away from that. That’s not a good time, you know,” she said.

Her father and other veterans speaking Monday encouraged veterans and service members to talk to each other about their experiences to process and get extra assistance when needed.

“When the weekend is over and all of the flags come down off the lamp posts, we need to ask ourselves, ‘what more can we do to honor their legacy,’” Jaeger charged, saying the highest appreciation for a soldier’s sacrifice is not by words, but by action, including strengthening services to veterans and their families.

“For those who never left the battlefield, we must always remember.”

