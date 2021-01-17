Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Some flakes, cooler week ahead

Clouds will continued to more common in the next few days and a bit cooler
Mainly cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered snow showers and freezing drizzle during the morning lead to some slippery conditions on area roads. There will be a few snow showers and flurries today but little in the way of accumulation. Afternoon readings rising into the upper 20s to near 30.

A few snow showers or flurries today, cool.
Lots of clouds tonight with lows in the mid teens to around 20. MLK Day on Monday features considerable cloudiness with highs in the mid to upper 20s. There may be some sunshine on Tuesday, fading behind clouds as the day wears on. A chillier day with highs in the upper teens. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 20s. Clouds will be around again on Thursday with a risk of snow showers, especially in the north. High in the low 20s. Partly sunny and chilly on Friday with highs in the mid to upper teens.

Cooler days on the way this week, which will be closer to average for the second half of January.
Next weekend will be mainly cloudy with an opportunity for light snow Saturday night and perhaps more snow showers on Sunday afternoon. Highs Saturday in the mid teens, rising to around 20 on Sunday.

