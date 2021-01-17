Advertisement

Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the actions of an intoxicated man who drove his vehicle up the stairs of the Wisconsin Capitol grounds Saturday night did not appear to be politically motivated.

Police said Willie Burks, 44, of Madison, drove up the exterior steps on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and around the exterior of statehouse just before 9:30 p.m. He then left the capitol grounds and drove against traffic before parking his vehicle.

Burks was arrested for his third drunken driving offense and taken to the Dane County Jail. He was also charged with reckless driving, operating while suspended, driving against traffic and driving on the sidewalk.

Madison Police Lt. David Jugovich said there was no indication of a threat to the Capitol, which is under increased security by state and local police and the National Guard, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

