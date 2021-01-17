D.C. Everest students explore world cultures through World Culture Fair

This story was originally published and aired May 9, 2019, but is being republished after it did not properly transfer onto WSAW’s new web platform.

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Cultures from all over the world took over much of D.C. Everest Middle School Friday, giving students and community members new perspectives through the school’s first World Culture Fair.

For the past month, seventh-grade students chose a country or culture to study and prepare a presentation to share with other students, which was also open to the public.

Some students, like Jorden Ukpong chose to explore their own heritage.

“My dad has traveled over to Nigeria and like what he did back there and how they did things, super cool,” he said.

He worked on the project with his friend, Brennen Racine.

“I just thought this was really cool in general because I get to learn with him about his heritage and it’s cool because me and him are really good friends, so I’d love to know more about that,” Racine said.

Ukpong’s father, Idongesit Ukpong, and his aunt, Dara Okon, both lived in Nigeria for 17 and 7 years respectively, and were part of the presentation wearing traditional wedding garments. They explained it was fun to be able to share their own experiences with these two.

“Obviously this is something I’ve grown up with, we’ve grown up with, to be able to instill a little bit of that into him, it’s just great and then to be able to show other people,” Idongesit Ukpong said.

Other students, like Nathan Whited looked at places they wanted to visit. He said his favorite part was learning about the food, the names of different dishes, and how they make them.

Current events also sparked students like CJ Wendt to learn more.

“I did it because Russia is just kind of interesting on what’s been going on in the last couple of years. It would be kind of interesting to study.”

He said he loved learning about the different traditions and holidays, and of course their food.

“There is a world outside of our local community and that knowledge is power and seeing where we’ve come from and where we’re going and maybe where we’re headed, they get to see that and they get to experience it and in some cases, they get to taste it,” Social Studies Teacher Erik Beitzel explained.

It is the first time the school has had students do this project and Beitzel said they hope to keep it going for years to come. There were more than 400 displays for people to explore.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.