Bulls Falls Brewery adjust to Pandemic, will add coffee shop

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bull Falls Brewery has seen difficulties in the last year.

“We’re down 33 percent here in the taproom and we’re down 38 percent wholesale-wise,” said Michael Zamzow, the founder and owner of Bull Falls Brewery.

He knew that they had to get creative. The situation didn’t seem to be getting better anytime soon. The first idea was to create a membership program, which allows customers to buy into beer ahead of time for a discounted price.

Other ideas were thrown, but one stood out.

“We have a facility here that can accommodate a coffee shop,” Zamzow said.

They have an empty room, which is the original Bull Falls Brewery space. It was the perfect fit.

Within two days, the gears started turning.

“It didn’t take long to figure out that we can do this,” Zamzow said confidently.

The coffee shop is the latest example of the business adapting to hard times.”

“We did, just like two years ago, make the gift shop extra seating so we’ve got tables and chairs in there,” Zamzow said.

The creative use of the gift shop space showed them utilizing space efficiently can do.

“It was a good move for us and it helped accommodate more people,” he added.

This coffee shop will be grab and go, staying open through the day until 4 pm when the taproom opens.

“Coffee brewed and made with ingredients that we use in making beer,” he said.

A brewery that’s a coffee shop by day.

“Because of that background we have in beer, I think we can do a really good job making consistently interesting, good fun coffee,” Zamzow explained.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.