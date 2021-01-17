BREAKING: Packers to allow 6,500 season ticket holders to attend NFC Championship Game
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers will allow 6,500 season ticket holders to attend Sunday’s NFC Championship, the team announced Sunday.
That number does not include frontline workers and first responders, which there were about 1,000 of at Saturday’s NFC Divisional Game against the Rams.
According to the Packers, tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 20 through Ticketmaster. They will only be available to season ticket holders who opted in to purchase tickets in the summer. Information will be sent via email on Tuesday.
There were a reported 8,456 total fans at Lambeau field on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.