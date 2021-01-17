Breaking down the Packers Divisional Round win over the Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are heading to the NFC Championship Game after picking apart the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the Divisional Round on Saturday.

The Green Bay offense compiled 484 yards. That’s the most ever racked up against the NFL’s number one defense in a postseason game since the merger.

“Matty (LaFleur) just had a really good sequence that he went with,” Aaron Rodgers said of the offensive performance.

It all starts up front. The offensive line didn’t surrender a single sack. The Rams defense came into the game leading the league with 3.4 sacks a game.

“They were the stars of the game tonight,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if I got touched hardly at all the entire night other than the scrambles getting outside the pocket. That was a fantastic performance by them.”

It wore down the Rams, as frustration started to build.

“There was frustration building for sure because our plan was pretty simple,” Rodgers said. “We repeated so many calls tonight.”

This begs the question: Who can stop the Packers’ offense?

“Nobody,” Davante Adams said bluntly. “We stop ourselves. I think that’s been proven at this point.”

This will be the first time the Packers host an NFC championship game since Rodgers took over as starting quarterback. Something that QB-12 said he was obviously excited for.

