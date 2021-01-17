Advertisement

Wausau residents take advantage of DNR’s Winter Free Fishing Weekend

Wausau residents take advantage of DNR's Free Fishing Weekend
Wausau residents take advantage of DNR's Free Fishing Weekend(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources allows residents to fish without a license or trout stamp Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of Wausau residents took advantage of the opportunity.

13-year-old angler Connor Grim says it’s an activity that everyone should enjoy.

“Whenever you have a chance, try to get out on the ice,” Grimm said. “And even if you’re not that experienced and you don’t know what you’re doing, try to come out with someone that does. It’s really fun.”

Sunday wraps up the free fishing weekend, but DNR offers multiple licenses for residents, non residents, first-time and one-day fishers looking to obtain a license in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
Marathon County Sheriff asking for help looking for missing man
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
Up to six cars zoom around the short track at a time.
Stevens Point remote-controlled racing fills the winter void of racers
Woman killed in Portage County crash, witnesses sought
Wake Forest defenders converges on Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek, left, during the...
Amherst native Groshek to enter NFL Draft

Latest News

Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
BREAKING: Packers to allow 6,500 season ticket holders to attend NFC Championship Game
UTV crash in Adams Co.
Two injured in UTV crash in Adams County
Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred