Wausau residents take advantage of DNR’s Winter Free Fishing Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources allows residents to fish without a license or trout stamp Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of Wausau residents took advantage of the opportunity.

13-year-old angler Connor Grim says it’s an activity that everyone should enjoy.

“Whenever you have a chance, try to get out on the ice,” Grimm said. “And even if you’re not that experienced and you don’t know what you’re doing, try to come out with someone that does. It’s really fun.”

Sunday wraps up the free fishing weekend, but DNR offers multiple licenses for residents, non residents, first-time and one-day fishers looking to obtain a license in the future.

