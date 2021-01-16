Wausau woman recruits snow shovelers for future snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One Wausau woman is recruiting volunteer shovelers to scoop snow in areas the plows miss.

Lauren Henkelman of the Marathon County Community Task Force is hoping to get rid of many hidden ice patches in Wausau.

Henkelman made a post on Facebook, wanting to recruit volunteers to shovel in areas that she says she hopes can be accessible for everyone.

“We have a lot of folks in our community who might utilize the city bus, who don’t have a car, who might be using a wheelchair, and really rely on that to get around town,” she said. “So, we want to make sure that those bus stops are nice and clear and accessible to everyone.”

Unlike many activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she says this is a volunteer opportunity that families can do together.

“Shoveling can be done as a family,” Henkelman explained. “There’s not a lot of opportunities out there where you can really bring adults, kids, whoever, just do something fun together and feel good about helping out.”

Henkelman is hoping to recruit volunteers to “adopt a neighborhood” including areas such as Thomas St., Campus Drive, and Bridge St., but she says, she also wants people to inform her of areas in their neighborhoods that may need to be shoveled.

For anyone wanting to volunteer with the group, Henkelman says to reach out to her on her Facebook page.

