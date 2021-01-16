Advertisement

Tour the Child Advocacy Center

By Emily Davies, Naomi Kowles and Sarah Gray
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This story was originally published and aired April 22, 2019, but is being republished after it did not properly transfer onto WSAW’s new web platform.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Child Advocacy Center forensic interviewers Jacqueline Gremler and Alicia Resch give a tour of the center where families come to when their child needs to be interviewed as part of an investigation.

The center is part of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, a non-profit organization. The tour offers a look into how the center is designed to be child-centered, and the process the kids go through when being interviewed.

“We’re really designed to be a resource to the community so that our community develops a coordinated, comprehensive, compassionate to child maltreatment,” Erica Huffman, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin community services manager said. “So the services that we offer here are all aimed at helping kids and families heal from trauma, and helping investigations go well so that some sort of justice can be served.

The center is located in its own area as part of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Wausau Community Services. Services are funded by donations and grants so they can be given free to those who need them.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wausau in Rib Mountain
Woman injured in Rib Mountain officer-involved shooting
Woman killed in Portage County crash, witnesses sought
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Wisconsin set to launch mobile vaccination teams
Info of hundreds of Wisconsin Medicaid members may have been exposed
Marathon County Sheriff's Deputies discuss armed woman
Wausau police to investigate deputy involved shooting

Latest News

A chance of flurries on Sunday, lots of clouds early this week.
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Clouds with a chance of flurries or a snow shower on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Two Brothers Meet For The First Time
Two Brothers Meet For The First Time
"Stuff The Bus" Event Raises Donations For Local Women
"Stuff The Bus" Event Raises Donations For Local Women
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time