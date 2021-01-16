Tour the Child Advocacy Center

This story was originally published and aired April 22, 2019, but is being republished after it did not properly transfer onto WSAW’s new web platform.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Child Advocacy Center forensic interviewers Jacqueline Gremler and Alicia Resch give a tour of the center where families come to when their child needs to be interviewed as part of an investigation.

The center is part of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, a non-profit organization. The tour offers a look into how the center is designed to be child-centered, and the process the kids go through when being interviewed.

“We’re really designed to be a resource to the community so that our community develops a coordinated, comprehensive, compassionate to child maltreatment,” Erica Huffman, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin community services manager said. “So the services that we offer here are all aimed at helping kids and families heal from trauma, and helping investigations go well so that some sort of justice can be served.

The center is located in its own area as part of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Wausau Community Services. Services are funded by donations and grants so they can be given free to those who need them.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.