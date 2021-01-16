‘Stuff the Bus’ event collects items for the Women’s Community in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Student Transportation filled one of its buses Saturday with items most needed at the Women’s Community in Wausau.

The event happened at Trigg’s (110 S. 17th Avenue) in Wausau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As customers walked into Trigg’s they were greeted with lists of the items and dozens of customers came out with items to donate.

Executive Director of the Women’s Community Jane Graham-Jennings says “community” makes up a huge part of the organization.

“When we have community members like this and events like this where people buy stuff, they bring it out, they stuff the bus,” Graham-Jennings explained, “it sends a message to people who are hurting that says ‘this community cares about you, wants you to be loved, and wants you to be safe.”

She says the Women’s Community is always open and events like this bring more awareness to the organization.

“If you are being hurt or someone you know is being hurt, there is help for you, 24 hours a day” she said. “Call. We can get you connected.”

