Stevens Point remote-controlled racing fills the winter void of racers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In the winter, racing moves to unconventional methods. Remote-controlled cars.

“It’s a really fun sport,” said Kyle Check, the director of Mid-Wisconsin RC Speedway; in Stevens Point.

“It’s a bunch of guys, a bunch of kids getting together out here having fun,” added Jason Torney

But it’s not the type of racing you’d expect.

“You’re still just racing. You’re still having like competition,” Check added.

The racers say the racing is much more similar to traditional cars than it looks.

“It keeps me thinking. It keeps me going in the summer for big car season,” said Colton Guralski, who’s been RC racing for five-six years in winters when he’s not racing.

The buzz of the race track sounds different, but the thrill remains.

“I feel my heart pounding. I feel the nerves. My hands will shake a little bit,” Kim Nendryzcki, who started racing in 1993, said.

“Sometimes it can be more intense when you’re outside the car because you can actually see what’s going on,” Check explained.

They average about 50 to 60 racers a week, requiring masks of everyone at all times.

Why do people choose RC Cars over traditional racing?

“You can spend really as little or as much as you want to,” Check said.

“I can’t afford to do the big stuff. And this is a little bit cheap, well quite a bit cheaper, for most of this stuff,” Torney said.

Tiny Wheels paired with a tiny track, bringing racers together.

“You get to meet a lot of great people, go different places and do different things with them,” Torney said.

And when tensions rise, they say to just remember.

“At the end of the day, you’re still playing with RC cars.”

Races are every Friday night. They invite anyone who wants to try racing to visit and try it out. You can visit their Facebook page here.

