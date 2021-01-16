REPORT: Amherst native Groshek to enter NFL Draft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Former Amherst standout and Badgers running back Garrett Groshek will bypass his final year of college eligibility to enter the NFL draft, according to a report from former Stevens Point Journal writer Scott Williams.

Groshek, a former state champion with the Falcons, finishes his career in Madison with eight total touchdowns in 47 career games with the Badgers. He could have returned for another season with UW, as the NCAA didn’t count the 2020 season towards eligibility due to COVID-19.

Groshek would be the second player from Amherst in the NFL, after his former high school and collegiate teammate, Tyler Biadasz, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys last year.

