REPORT: Amherst native Groshek to enter NFL Draft

Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) runs for a touchdown ahead of Minnesota defenders Jordan...
Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) runs for a touchdown ahead of Minnesota defenders Jordan Howden (23) and Coney Durr (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Former Amherst standout and Badgers running back Garrett Groshek will bypass his final year of college eligibility to enter the NFL draft, according to a report from former Stevens Point Journal writer Scott Williams.

Groshek, a former state champion with the Falcons, finishes his career in Madison with eight total touchdowns in 47 career games with the Badgers. He could have returned for another season with UW, as the NCAA didn’t count the 2020 season towards eligibility due to COVID-19.

Groshek would be the second player from Amherst in the NFL, after his former high school and collegiate teammate, Tyler Biadasz, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys last year.

