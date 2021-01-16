New COVID-19 vaccine data shows county level progress of roll out

(WSAW) - After about a month since the first shot was given in the state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing more data, now down to the county level, showing the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

As a state, about 3% of the total population has gotten at least the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. As for the number of people who got both doses, it is about half of a percent or 30,805 people.

DHS has estimated that there are about 400,000 health care workers in Wisconsin. So, when looking at how far along the state is in phase 1A, if you only include the estimated number of health care workers in the state, the 213,056 would show that a little more than half have been vaccinated. However, there are also residents of long-term care facilities in that phase. The state has allocated 197,000 vaccines to skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, but that number also includes workers at those facilities. So, the estimated total number of people eligible in phase 1A is less than 600,000, which is about how much the state has been allocated in vaccine doses, 607,650 specifically. Though, both vaccines available currently require two doses.

Reaching out to the three major hospital systems in north-central Wisconsin, Ascension, Aspirus, and Marshfield Clinic, all have said they have begun giving second doses to employees, with more happening next week. As of yesterday, Ascension has about 72% of its employees vaccinated with at least one dose. Marshfield Clinic has nearly all of its eligible employees who want a shot vaccinated with their first dose. All of the hospital systems have also been vaccinating other eligible people outside of their system.

Looking at a county level, in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area, Wood County has the highest percentage of people in its total population vaccinated. Nearly 9.5% of everyone living in the county has gotten the shot, or a little shy of 7,000 vaccines administered, though keeping in mind some of the administered doses could be second doses. Marathon County, with more than 4,000 vaccines administered has about 3% vaccinated. Lincoln and Adams counties have the lowest counts in the viewing area.

