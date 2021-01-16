High School’s outreach project benefits Humane Society

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A community outreach project through Wausau West High School is helping lots of local dogs and cats.

Around 25 students from the Foundations of Leadership Class spent the semester learning about the characteristics of successful leaders. Now they’re putting that knowledge to good use through a fundraiser for the humane society.

“As we all know, this is a very trying time with Covid-19 and there are many worthy funds that have been properly taken care of, but a lot of us feel that during it, one of those funds that was starting to be neglected was the humane society” says Junior Carl Knaack.

Tie blankets, food, wipes and toys were some of the items donated. The group raised about 450-dollars in about a month for the project.

