Advertisement

High School’s outreach project benefits Humane Society

Wausau West High School leadership class makes donation to Humane Society of Marathon Co.
Wausau West High School leadership class makes donation to Humane Society of Marathon Co.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A community outreach project through Wausau West High School is helping lots of local dogs and cats.

Around 25 students from the Foundations of Leadership Class spent the semester learning about the characteristics of successful leaders. Now they’re putting that knowledge to good use through a fundraiser for the humane society.

“As we all know, this is a very trying time with Covid-19 and there are many worthy funds that have been properly taken care of, but a lot of us feel that during it, one of those funds that was starting to be neglected was the humane society” says Junior Carl Knaack.

Tie blankets, food, wipes and toys were some of the items donated. The group raised about 450-dollars in about a month for the project.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wausau in Rib Mountain
Woman injured in Rib Mountain officer-involved shooting
Woman killed in Portage County crash, witnesses sought
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Mild weather will continue this weekend
Cassandra Kozlowski, 14, was last seen leaving her residence at 4:47 a.m.
Missing and endangered teen found safe in Wisconsin Rapids
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop

Latest News

Since December Marshfield Clinic has added an ambulance service that takes patients their...
Marshfield Clinic adds ambulance service for Northwoods community
The only crisis group that has been doing work in the community has been the Crisis Assessment...
NCHC crisis team helping mental health cases during the COVID-19 pandemic
The Wausau School Board presented two proposals that could become referendum questions on the...
Wausau School Board discusses potential referendum questions
Elaine Laatsch turns 101 years old on Sunday.
Phillips resident celebrating 101st birthday on Sunday