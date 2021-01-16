First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds and staying cool

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Have you spotted the sunshine in the sky lately? If not, you aren’t alone. Clouds have been common for much of the past several weeks, and that trend will not be changing for the rest of this weekend. Mainly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

A chance of flurries Sunday, while mostly cloudy Monday. (WSAW)

Overcast on Sunday with a chance of passing flurries or snow showers are the day goes along. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine on Tuesday but chilly. High in the upper teens. Considerable cloudiness on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon temps topping out in the mid 20s. Partly sunny Friday with a high close to 20. Some sun is also possible for next Saturday with highs in the upper teens.

High temperatures will be closer to average in the week ahead. (WSAW)

The overall trend for the week ahead is for temperatures to be closer to average for highs, while the risk of any significant snowfall is not looking too favorable at least for the next week to ten days.

