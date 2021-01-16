FINAL: Packers advance to the NFC Title Game with a 32-18 win over the Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Backed by three powerful running backs and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers advance to their second consecutive NFC Championship game with a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The offense was as good as advertised, with Aaron Rodgers throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown to that line. The running game was a perfect complement, totaling 192 yards and two touchdowns between Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon.

Packers won the coin toss and deferred to the Rams. That proved to be the right decision. The Rams were forced to punt after a three and out.

That’s when Aaron Rodgers and the running game went to work. Eight plays drove the Packers 64 yards down field to the Rams four yard line, capped by this 27-yard throw to Equanimeous St. Brown.

After three plays, including a rare misthrow from Rodgers, the Packers settled for three.

The Rams followed up with their own scoring play. Jared Goff was 3 for 3 with 50 yards, including a 28-yard pass up the middle to Josh Reynolds to move the ball into Packers territory.

The drive stalled, forcing the Rams to settle for a 37-yard field goal to tie it up.

The Packers offense went back to work, putting together a 14-play, 84-yard drive. On the last play, Rodgers found his old friend Adams for a short 1-yard touchdown.

The Rams tried to get something going on the next day, bu Za’Darius Smith brought down Goff for his third postseason sack of his career.

Third postseason sack of Za'Darius Smith's career. He had a two-sack game against Seattle in last year's divisional round. #Packers — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) January 16, 2021

After an unsportsmanlike penalty was called on the Rams, the Packers starting the ensuing drive at the Rams 46-yard line. With only 54 yards to the end zone, Rodgers went 5 for 5 with 44 yards. On third-and-goal, Rodgers rolled to the right and took it himself for a one-yard score.

in the final two minutes, the Rams quickly moved into Green Bay’s red zone. Looking for an answer before half, Goff found Van Jefferson for four yards to cut the deficit to 16-10.

The Rams answer back quickly.



Goff to Van Jefferson for the touchdown! #RamsHouse #NFLPlayoffs



📺: #LARvsGB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nMJSN7Rn8Z pic.twitter.com/qB4RZ9vNir — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2021

With 29 seconds left until half, Rodgers made two quick completions, including a 33-yard throw to Robert Tonyan.

A Mason Crosby 39-yard field goal takes them into half leading 19-10.

At half, Rodgers was 14 for 19 with 169 yards and two touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground. Davante Adams had five catches for 43 yards, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had three catches for 29 yards. Robert Tonyan added 48 yards on three catches.

The Packers have tallied 75 total rushing yards: 34 from Jamaal Williams, 22 from Aaron Jones and 17 from A.J. Dillon.

Green Bay started with the ball in the second half and Aaron Jones turned those 22 yards into 82 on a 60-yard run.

Just a few plays late, the running game finally gets rewarded for their efforts with a short, 1-yard score from Jones.

Aaron Jones caps off the drive with a goal line TD! #GoPackGo @Showtyme_33



📺: #LARvsGB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nMJSN7Rn8Z pic.twitter.com/MScpvXu1Zy — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2021

The defense showed up with more sacks, as Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark team up for the defense’s second sack of the game.

With the Packers backed up in their own zone on 2nd and 17, Aaron Rodgers pulled a rabbit out of a hat with a 21-yard completion.

The Rams were closing in on Aaron Rodgers for a safety and he just didn't have a care in the world. pic.twitter.com/bNNMNWVQ7S — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 16, 2021

That drive would stall, giving the Rams a chance to make it a one-score game in third quarter. An 11-play, 79 yard drive was capped with a five yard run from Cam Akers.

The Rams would convert the two-point conversion to make it 25-18 heading into the fourth quarter. The Packers would stall at midfield on their next drive, giving Los Angeles a chance to tie the game.

That’s when the defense made its stand. Kenny Clark gets his 2nd sack of the game to force a 3rd down. The Rams wouldn’t convert and would be forced to punt it back with 9:53 left in the game.

After a close call on a fumble, A.J. Dillon was helped to the sideline due to an injury.

Shortly after, Rodgers finds Allen Lazard for a 58-yard touchdown to help put the Packers up 32-18 with 7 minutes left.

