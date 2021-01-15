Woman killed in Portage County crash, witnesses sought

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -A 36-year-old woman has died following injuries she sustained in a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m.on State Highway 13/34 at County Line Road in the town of Carson near the Portage County- Wood County line.

Investigators said a pickup truck was driving north and attempted to turn onto County Line Road from State Highway 13/14. A dump truck, also traveling northbound, slowed for the turning pickup truck, lost control of the dump truck and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by a 36-year-old woman.

The woman died at the scene. The male dump truck driver did not appear to be injured.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Rudolph EMR, Rudolph Fire Department, United ambulance, Portage County Traffic Incident Management team, and the Wisconsin State Patrol – Technical Reconstruction Unit.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you were in the area at the time of the crash or can provide any information that may assist the investigation, please contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

