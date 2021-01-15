Wisconsin set one-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports fewer cases and deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Tony Evers says there’s “a light at the end of the tunnel” but the COVID-19 virus hasn’t gone away. The Wisconsin governor announced his administration will declare another public health emergency, extending the statewide face mask requirement for another 60 days.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 213,056 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since December 14. That’s 17,904 more “shots in the arm” of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine than the state’s update on Thursday afternoon. Totals are preliminary and at least a day behind while the state reviews information from vaccinators. State graphs indicate the record was set on Wednesday [updated for clarification]. By our calculations, vaccinators averaged 11,397 shots a day over the past 7 days.

The DHS reports 30,805 people have finished their vaccination series -- that is, received their second dose.

The DHS also reported fewer new cases and deaths compared to the past week. The state received 8,040 results for people getting tested or testing positive for coronavirus for the first time. About 28% of these were positive, identifying 2,269 new cases. It’s the sixth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases, and the fifth time in 7 days the positivity rate was below 30%. The 7-day average fell from almost 2,500 a day (2,492) to 2,320 cases per day. Four counties didn’t have any new cases in the latest test results.

The state reported a total 32 more people died from COVID-19. That’s the lowest number in 4 days. The 7-day average slipped from 30 to 29 deaths per day, but the death rate remained at 1.03%. Deaths were reported in 23 counties: Barron (2), Brown (2), Columbia, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Juneau (2), Kenosha (2), La Crosse, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce (2), Polk, Rock, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Walworth (2), Washington (2), Waukesha (4) and Winnebago.

County-by-county case and death numbers appear later in this article.

The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By that measure, the DHS calculates the positivity rate’s 7-day average has fallen again to 8.5%, from 8.9% on Wednesday. The state received a total 21,328 results, and 1,758 were positive. These numbers are preliminary and always at least a day behind the DHS daily summary; they include negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

In addition, the DHS reported 119 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24-hour period ending Friday morning. That’s 20 more than the previous 24-hour period. Nearly 23,000 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin since this virus reached our state, or 4.42% of all known cases.

To date, almost 3 million people in Wisconsin (2,945,882) have been tested. The state identified 518,251 cases, and 485,157 of these people (93.6%) are considered recovered (though may still have lingering effects from their infections. There are 27,611 active cases (5.3%) diagnosed or experiencing symptoms in the past 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared.

Phase 1b

The DHS is now accepting public comments on recommendations for who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next round, known as phase 1b. A DHS subcommittee recommended three broad groups: People over 70, people in congregate settings (such as jails, homeless shelters, and employer housing) that weren’t included in phase 1a, and more essential workers (including educators in face-to-face learning and first responders and health care workers who weren’t included in phase 1a). The plan covers 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin. Read details of the recommendations and how to submit public comments HERE.

You can see a graph of vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day (use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph). Keep in mind these numbers are preliminary until undergoing a few days of review.

Hospitalizations

Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 953 COVID-19 patients, including 227 in ICU, are currently being treated in hospitals in the state. That’s 2 fewer patients in ICU and 45 fewer patients overall compared to Thursday -- and it marks the fourth time in 7 days there were fewer than 1,000 current hospitalizations. You have to look back to October 12 to find fewer COVID-19 patients.

Fox Valley region hospitals were treating 63 COVID-19 patients, including 14 in ICU. That’s 6 fewer patients but twice the number in intensive care compared to Thursday.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 92 COVID-19 patients, with 30 in ICU -- one more ICU patient and two more patients overall in the past day.

Daily changes in hospitalization numbers take discharges, deaths and new admissions into account.

On Friday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park had 3 patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy. It didn’t have any overflow COVID-19 patients from state hospitals.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had 239 of their 1,466 ICU beds open (16.3%) and 1,900 of all types of medical beds (17.0%) open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals had 16 ICU beds (22.1%) and 114 medical beds total (13.4%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 36 ICU beds (17.4%) and 247 of all medical beds (25.8%) open for patients in seven counties. The hospitals had no intermediate care beds available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

FRIDAY’S CASE UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,419 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,077 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,840 cases (+35) (63 deaths) (+2)

Bayfield - 986 cases (18 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Brown – 28,116 cases (+92) (174 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 1,159 cases (+19) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,055 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,992 cases (+27) (38 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,454 cases (+25) (72 deaths)

Clark – 2,971 cases (+14) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,555 cases (+19) (36 deaths) (+1)

Crawford – 1,614 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Dane – 36,128 cases (+139) (218 deaths)

Dodge – 10,872 cases (+39) (129 deaths)

Door – 2,259 cases (+16) (16 deaths)

Douglas – 3,347 cases (+27) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,812 cases (+18) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,022 cases (+41) (91 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 409 cases (12 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Fond du Lac – 11,133 cases (+27) (71 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 893 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,314 cases (+13) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,526 cases (+20) (10 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,435 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,752 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Iron - 440 cases (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,487 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,182 cases (+30) (62 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,748 cases (+22) (13 deaths) (+2)

Kenosha – 13,572 cases (+58) (248 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 2,219 cases (+11) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,960 cases (+33) (65 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,313 cases (+9) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,869 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,681 cases (+11) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,611 cases (+51) (56 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 12,797 cases (+80) (166 deaths)

Marinette - 3,758 cases (+20) (54 deaths) (+1)

Marquette – 1,208 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 769 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 91,024 (+423) (1,009 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Monroe – 3,797 cases (+27) (27 deaths)

Oconto – 4,035 cases (+9) (42 deaths)

Oneida - 3,001 cases (+10) (49 deaths)

Outagamie – 17,497 cases (+85) (167 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 6,950 cases (+38) (61 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 750 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,168 cases (+8) (32 deaths) (+2)

Polk – 3,356 cases (+15) (30 deaths) (+1)

Portage – 5,891 cases (+19) (57 deaths)

Price – 1,002 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Racine – 18,974 cases (+80) (275 deaths)

Richland - 1,180 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,123 cases (+82) (128 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,183 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,839 cases (+26) (31 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,314 cases (+8) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,376 cases (+24) (63 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,077 cases (+58) (107 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 5,796 cases (+30) (34 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,689 cases (+7) (15 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 3,157 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Vernon – 1,651 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,787 cases (+17) (31 deaths)

Walworth – 8,285 cases (+18) (109 deaths) (+2)

Washburn – 1,140 cases (+12) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,717 cases (+33) (108 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 37,343 cases (+165) (383 deaths) (+4)

Waupaca – 4,383 cases (+16) (102 deaths)

Waushara – 1,990 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Winnebago – 15,958 cases (+63) (164 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,066 cases (+28) (61 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 224 cases (+4) (1 death)

Baraga - 479 cases (29 deaths)

Chippewa - 664 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (16 deaths) (+3)

Delta – 2,570 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,056 cases (+1) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 769 cases (+9) (16 deaths)

Houghton – 1,832 cases (+20) (27 deaths)

Iron – 819 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 91 cases (+2) (1 death)

Luce – 128 cases

Mackinac - 270 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,316 cases (+16) (52 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 1,547 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 288 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 223 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

