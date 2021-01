“The Wausau School District is aware of a disagreement between two students; one of

whom is outside of our District. That disagreement has made its way to social media and

includes racist images. School resource officers are involved and investigating.

We know that young people sometimes make poor decisions and have poor conflict

resolution skills. That said, we feel student disagreements are not worthy of media attention

and given attention can exacerbate a youth argument into something potentially dangerous.

The Wausau School District respects and values every student in our District, but we strongly

condemn any and all kinds of racist behaviors. We see this as an opportunity to help teach

students respectful ways to resolve conflict privately.