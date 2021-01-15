Wausau police to investigate deputy involved shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau are investigating a shooting involving Marathon County Sheriff’s deputies.

Thursday afternoon, deputies were called to the Days Inn in Rib Mountain to respond to an armed woman in the hotel.

Deputies evacuated the floor that the woman was on, and then tried to contact her. After over seven hours of failed negotiation, deputies say the woman aimed her firearm at the deputies and was shot.

Within an hour of the incident, the Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks called Wausau police. He asked Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven to begin an outside investigation into the matter.

“So the investigation we are asked to complete is a criminal investigation, to determine if any crimes were committed at the scene of the shooting, and that includes the deputies that were involved in the shooting,” Chief Bliven said.

Sheriff Parks is calling for the investigation to ensure complete transparency in the matter. It may take as long as two weeks to complete.

