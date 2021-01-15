U.S. Chamber of Commerce report: The state of American business

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pandemic has caused unprecedented economic disruption. In conjunction with the State of American Business, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has released a new economic report on the outlook for and challenges facing key industries across the country and in Wisconsin.

The Chamber also released its annual policy agenda, detailing the most important legislative and regulatory priorities for the American business community. It includes how business is ready to work with the new Biden Administration and the new Congress to rally for recovery as we continue to battle the pandemic.

On Friday, Neil Bradley, Executive VP and Chief Policy Officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to address these concerns and reveal the results of the report on the business outlook for recovery in 2021.

For more information, visit: https://www.uschamber.com/

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.