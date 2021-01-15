Advertisement

TDS completes fiber build in Rothschild

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - TDS Telecom announced Friday their fiber network project in Rothschild is finished and will connect more than 2,400 addresses to up to 1-gigabit internet speeds, TV, and phone service.

TDS is also finalizing fiber networks in Kronenwetter, Weston, and Schofield and expects to launch services in Wausau shortly.

According to a media release, the first Rothschild customers were connected in November 2019. With the construction work complete, TDS will continue installing services to homes and businesses included in the build area immediately.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wausau in Rib Mountain
Woman injured in Rib Mountain officer-involved shooting
Additional snow showers are expected later today.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers and drizzle into this evening
Cassandra Kozlowski, 14, was last seen leaving her residence at 4:47 a.m.
Missing and endangered teen found safe in Wisconsin Rapids
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
Doug Plude, 53, granted parole and released Dec. 8, 2020.
Eagle River man paroled in wife’s 1999 toilet-drowning death

Latest News

Snow showers this evening could lead to a coating to 1" of snow.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Wisconsin set to launch mobile vaccination teams
Here are some snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning locally.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday
Additional snow showers are expected later today.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers and drizzle into this evening