TDS completes fiber build in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - TDS Telecom announced Friday their fiber network project in Rothschild is finished and will connect more than 2,400 addresses to up to 1-gigabit internet speeds, TV, and phone service.

TDS is also finalizing fiber networks in Kronenwetter, Weston, and Schofield and expects to launch services in Wausau shortly.

According to a media release, the first Rothschild customers were connected in November 2019. With the construction work complete, TDS will continue installing services to homes and businesses included in the build area immediately.

