Salt is the worst for your concrete driveway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the time of year when we can expect to see snow and ice on our roads and driveways. Many of us use salt to melt the ice and give a better grip while driving.

But if you have a concrete driveway, salt could be its worst enemy. Salt absorbs moisture. That is how it melts the ice. But as temperatures fluctuate, it can also introduce that moisture into the pores of the concrete. When the moisture freezes again, it can expand and cause cracks.

“We do get a lot of after the fact customers that come in and say we have an issue with spalled concrete. ‘Our concrete popped, what could have caused that?’ A lot of the time it’s due to salt. It just absorbed that moisture and created that popping,” said Dan Johnson, manager of Farrell Equipment and Supply in Wausau.

He explained sealing your driveway is one of the best ways to prevent salt damage. The window to do this is usually September to November.

If you haven’t sealed your concrete driveway, Johnson said sand is your best option to get a better grip on the road.

